Govt modernizing police to ensure people’s desired services: PM

DHAKA, Jan 5, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated

her government’s determination to build Bangladesh Police as a “modern and

time-befitting” force to ensure desired services for the people.

“We have been working on making Bangladesh Police as a modern and time-

befitting force so that the people can get desired services from the law

enforcement agency,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the Police Week-2020 at

Rajarbagh Police Lines here this morning.

The premier said she regards the expenditure for people and their welfare

as an investment. “In the same way, we also consider the allocation for

police as an investment, not as expenditure,” she added.

She went on saying that there have been substantive qualitative changes in

police and the force is able to achieve the confidence and trust of the

people due to huge development activities taken by her government.

She also said, “We will push forward this development pace for the police

in days to come.”

On the occasion, an attractive parade was arranged at Rajarbag Police

Lines.

The prime minister inspected the parade and took salute of different

contingents of Bangladesh Police.

She later distributed medals to 118 police officials for their outstanding

contribution to maintaining the law and order in the society.

Of them, 14 received Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-gallantry) while 28 got

BPM (Service), 20 secured President Police Medal (PPM-gallantry) and 56

awarded PPM (service).

Sheikh Hasina hoped that the awards would motivate the police personnel to

be more spirited in discharging their duties, urging the law enforcers to

play more proactive role in ensuring road safety and eliminating drugs from

the society.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.

Mohammad Javed Patwary and Additional Inspector General of Police (Admin) Md.

Moinur Rahman Chowdhury were present on the dais.

Cabinet members, MPs, senior government officials, leaders of various

professional bodies and civil society members joined the function.

The prime minister said her government has taken various steps for the

overall development of the police force.

The steps include increasing manpower, imparting proper training, forming

special police units, building modern labs, arranging vehicles and modern

equipment, allocating lands for police establishments, providing ration and

treatment facilities for police personnel, she said.

She also said specialized units in organizational structure of Bangladesh

Police such as Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Tourist Police, River

Police, Specialized Security and Protection Battalion and Industrial Police

have already been formed.

She continued that with the aim of uprooting terrorism from Bangladesh,

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC), and Anti-Terrorism Unit

(ATU) have also been formed.

The premier said, “We have set up Cyber Police Centre, DNA Lab, Modern

Forensic Lab, Automated Finger Print Identification System (AFIS) and modern

chemical lab.”

Two battalions of Armed Police and one battalion of RAB have been

established and deployed at Coxs Bazar to ensure the security of the Rohingya

camps and adjacent areas, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that her government has established ‘Bangladesh Police

Kallyan Trust’ in 2000 for the welfare of police personnel.

“We have given police the Community Bank under the ‘Bangladesh Police

Kallyan Trust,” she added.

The premier said her government has sanctioned ration facilities for cent

percent police personnel which was only for 20 percent policemen before the

Awami League assumed office in 1996.

She also said life-long ration facility for the retired police members is

also in special consideration of the government.

The prime minister said her government has taken effective measures

including allocation of lands to establish police stations, outposts,

investigation centres, barracks and dormitories.

To ensure treatment facilities for police members, she said “We have taken

effective steps to improve Divisional Police Hospitals including the Central

Police Hospital in Razarbagh”.

Sheikh Hasina appreciated the police force for their relentless work to

ensure road safety.

Stressing the need for raising awareness among the people, the premier

asked all concerned to obey the traffic rules.

She said her government has introduced the National Emergency Service-999

which has earned huge popularity under the supervision of Bangladesh Police

as they (people) easily avail the services of police, fire service and

ambulance by simply dialing 999.

Sheikh Hasina recalled with profound respect the sacrifice of the martyred

police members, saying, “The patriotic police personnel of Rajarbagh Police

Lines put up the first armed resistance against the Pakistani occupation

forces on the fateful night of 25th March in 1971.”

She also remembered 29 police officials who were killed in the mayhem

conducted by the BNP-Jamaat alliance in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the name of

so-called movement.

She heavily came down on BNP-Jamaat alliance for killing innocent people by

arson attacks.

Appreciating the police force for saving the country from the devastation,

the prime minister said “Police put up resistance by risking their lives to

ward off the BNP-Jamaat’s mayhem in 2013, 2014 and 2015.”

The police also have played an important role in maintaining continuation

of the country’s democracy, she added.

She appreciated Bangladesh Police as it has recently recruited 10,000 new

constables in a transparent way setting an imitable example for all.

Stating that Bangladesh has adopted “zero tolerance policy” against

terrorism, militancy, corruption and narcotics, the premier said the

government is committed to stamp out the menaces from the country.

She highly applauded Bangladesh Police for doing a praiseworthy job to

bring the rumor mongers to book for spreading rumors by using social media

and other technologies to mislead the people.

The premier has sought all kinds of cooperation from the police as

Bangladesh has been advancing fast economically.

She described the year of 2020 as very important for Bangladesh, saying

this year, the country is going to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who dreamt of building a “Golden

Bangladesh” free from poverty and hunger.

The prime minister said her government has been working for materializing

the dream of Bangabandhu.

She reaffirmed her commitment of making Bangladesh a developed and

prosperous one in the South Asia by 2041.