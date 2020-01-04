Rajshahi seals play-off after facile win against Sylhet

SYLHET, Jan 4, 2020 (BSS) – An excellent team effort led Rajshahi Royals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Sylhet Thunder and confirmed a place in the play-off in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here today.

Rajshahi’s seven victory in 10 matches also propelled them to top spot of the point table, edging Chattogram Challengers by net-run-rate after the completion of the Sylhet phase of the tournament.

In contrast, Sylhet remained win-less at their home venue after playing three matches, and as a result their number of defeat reached double digit figure in 11 matches.

Rajshahi bowlers bowled in partnership to complement each other, which saw them restricted Sylhet, who elected to bat first, to 143-6. Their batsmen then made it a one-way traffic, reaching the target with 145-4 in just 15.1 overs.

Opener Afif Hossain smashed a 30 ball-46, cracking eight boundaries while his fellow opener Liton Das hit 36 off 20 with four fours and two maximums.

The openers shared 59 runs in just sixth overs to ease the things after which Liton was trapped leg-before by Sherfane Rutherford.

Afif and captain Shoaib Malik kept the things under control and the former looked to reach his second half-century of the tournament until he was trapped run-out.

Malik and Irfan Shukkur batted with caution and aggression then but Sylhet indicted to make the things bit tight when Dlewar Hossain dismissed Malik for 27 and Shukkur (10) in three deliveries.

However that was not to be as Mohammad Nawaz (17*) and Ravi Bopara (1*) sailed the side home with ease with Nawaz signing off the game with a six over long-off region.

Delwar was the most successful bowler for Sylhet with 2-11.

The platform of the facile victory was set up by the bowlers, who maintained a tight line and length throughout the innings to strangle Sylhet.

Mohammad Mithun was the highest scorer for Sylhet with 38-ball 47, striking three fours and two sixes. He kept the scoreboard ticking after a slow start that saw Sylhet being reduced to 36-2 after the first powerplay.

The situation worsened further when captain Andre Fletcher was dismissed on 8.

Mithun along with Sherfan Rutherford tried to revive the innings but an unfortunate run-out led his dismissal, further pushing Sylhet back.

Alok Kapali then triggered a collapse, removing Rutherford and Sohag Gazi in consecutive deliveries.

Rutherford made 25 off 11 with two fours and as many sixes.

Sylhet’s lower order batsmen however failed to come up with big hit and eventually restricted to a total that looked paltry against mighty batting line up of Rajshahi.

Kapali delivered just one over and took two, conceding 14 runs. Abu Jayed Rahi and Mohammad Irfan picked up one wicket apiece. Mohammad Nawaz who opened the bowling couldn’t take any wicket but stifled Sylhet, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs.