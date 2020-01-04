Neutral pronoun ‘they’ chosen as word of the decade

NEW YORK, Jan 4, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The neutral pronoun “they” has been voted

word of the decade by US language experts, beating out other contenders that

included “climate” and “meme”.

“They” is used in English by a growing number of non-binary individuals,

people who do not identify as either male or female. They prefer the plural

neutral pronoun to bypass the traditionally male “he” or female “she”.

“When a fundamental part of language like pronouns becomes a vital

indicator of trends in society, linguists prick up their ears,” said Ben

Zimmer, head of the American Dialect Society, which studies the evolution of

language.

He added in a statement Friday that the Society’s selection of “they” was

an indication of “how the personal expression of gender identity has become

an increasing part of our shared discourse.”

The recognition comes after US dictionary Merriam-Webster in December

named “they” its word of the year.

Nonbinary people are enjoying increased representation on television and

in pop culture. Among them is British artist Sam Smith, who recently revealed

a preference for “they/them” pronouns “after a lifetime of being at war with

my gender.”

Tech giant Apple has added “neutral” emojis that don’t distinguish between

gender to the latest version of its operating system.

The American Dialect Society had previously named “they” word of the year

in 2015.

Other contenders in the decade category, which is not limited to a single

word, included #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo, climate, emoji, meme, opioid crisis

and woke, the Society said.

The 131-year-old society includes linguists, lexicographers, etymologists,

grammarians, historians, researchers, writers, editors, students and

scholars.

They previously chose “google” and “web” as words of the past two decades.