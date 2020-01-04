‘Hollywood needs to step up’: Sexual harassment after Weinstein

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The #MeToo movement sparked by sexual

assault charges against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein brought down many

Hollywood celebrities, but insiders believe the entertainment industry has a

long way to go to change its culture and handling of harassment.

While the conversation surrounding predators in positions of power in

Tinseltown has moved into the open, the underlying behavior often continues –

– as do attempts to cover up incidents by people surrounding the accused.

Only two years ago, before #MeToo erupted, it was “kind of unthinkable …

to even ask Gwyneth Paltrow or Rosanna Arquette, ‘Did you get assaulted by

Harvey Weinstein?'” said the Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters.

But even now, “I hear stories all the time that we can’t even get to the

point of publishing,” said Masters, who has written extensively on the

scandals.

Recent films such as “Bombshell” and the Apple TV+ series “The Morning

Show” have earned praise for portraying predatory sexual harassment in the

media world.

Yet some studios and agencies still threaten lawsuits to try to prevent

true stories emerging, and only take action against the accused individuals

once they get publicly caught, said Masters.

“When you finally fight your way through it, they suddenly say that ‘We

take it very seriously’,” she said.

It is a far cry from the hopes raised when an October 2017 investigation by

two New York Times reporters revealing Weinstein’s predatory behavior sparked

the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Weinstein has since been accused by dozens more women, both famous and

anonymous. He denies any form of harassment.

The once-powerful producer of “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love”

faces a criminal trial in New York from Monday, which is separate from

charges levelled by dozens of other women that he settled for $25 million

last month.

“There’s no question that some of the secrecy around sexual harassment and

sexual assault has been shattered,” said Megan Twohey, one of the two New

York Times journalists who broke the story.

For a long time, reporters had people “slam the door in our face” and the

fact that “tips and victims are now coming to us is massively significant,”

she told Vanity Fair.

“At the same time, there hasn’t been the type of systemic reform” that

everyone was expecting, said Twohey, pointing to the enduring use of

financial settlements and confidentiality clauses that “helped conceal the

conduct of Harvey Weinstein for years.”

– ‘Step up’ –

While many actors and actresses in Hollywood are reluctant to speak

publicly on the issue, others have voiced fears or anger that the harassment

is not being tackled.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski appeared on a recent Hollywood red

carpet with the words “Fuck Harvey” written on her arm in black marker.

Weinstein “won’t have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money” under last

month’s settlement with some of his victims, she wrote in an angry Twitter

message.

“Ratatouille” star Patton Oswalt told AFP the industry was “seeing a lot of

visible progress.”

“But what I’m worried about is the stuff underneath that we don’t see,” he

added. “You read these reports, and you’re like ‘Oh my god!’ … Sadly you

know it is (still going on), you know it is.”

Jodi Kantor, the other Times reporter who broke the Weinstein scandal, told

Vanity Fair that “everything’s changed and nothing’s changed.”

She does believe the industry has finally realized that attempting to cover

up a case is ultimately more damaging in reputation terms than confronting

it.

But that does not necessarily ring true for Masters, who believes that “any

woman who speaks out is going to be the one who ends up having problems, not

this (accused) star.”

It is a feeling echoed by the Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity, a

consortium of television writers, whose members asked not to be individually

named by AFP for fear of harm to their careers.

“I think people are still very scared for their jobs and scared to be

blacklisted,” they said.

Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape and frequently

speaks out against sexism in Hollywood and the media, recently tweeted that

she has been “unemployed for almost five years, ever since I started pushing

truth & fighting the lies.”

“Hollywood needs to step up, if not for me, then for my fellow Silence

Breakers,” she wrote.

“We need people to step up for us, as we have for them.”