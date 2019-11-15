President returns home

DHAKA, Nov 15, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid returned home this evening wrapping up his four-day official visit to Nepal.

A regular aircraft (flight no BG 0070) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport around 6.15pm.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, prime minister’s principal secretary, inspector general of police (IGP) and senior civil and military officials concerned, among others, received him at the airport.

Earlier, the aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited carrying the President and his entourage members left at Tribhuban International Airport in Kathmandu at 5.04 pm (local time).

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams, senior Nepalese foreign ministry officials saw the President off at the airport.

It was the maiden visit of Abdul Hamid to Nepal as the President of the Republic of Bangladesh.

In the last 48 years, no head of the state of Bangladesh visited Nepal, according to the foreign ministry.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam, his son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, Whip Atiur Rahman Atik, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, and concerned officials of Bangabhaban and foreign ministry accompanied him.

The President left Dhaka for Kathmandu on November 12.