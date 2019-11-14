India in control after Bangladesh’s batting debacle

INDORE, Nov 14, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh batsmen dug their own graveyards by playing some wretched shots to let India rule day one of the first Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

The visitors lost their last five wickets for 10 runs to be all out for 150 after which India ended the day on 86-1, with Chetehswar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal batting on 43 and 37 runs respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 43 while Mominul Haque made 37. Liton Das added 21 and Mahmudullah Riyad made 15.

On his captaincy debut, Mominul Haque won the all-important toss and chose to bat first without any second though, predicting that it would be a good surface to bat on.

Virat Kohli however differed, stating that he would have bowled and said that the first day of Indore pitch always have something for the fast bowlers.

And his bowlers proved him preciously right, tormenting Bangladesh in a way that they struggled and literally trembled.

Mohammad Shami was the most successful bowler with 3-27 while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin snapped up two wickets apiece.

While new ball bowlers Sharma and Yadav were Bangladeshi batsmen’s throat with their express pace, Shami simply outfoxed the batsmen with his swing, pace and aggression.

Even after their fielders, including the likes of captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, dropped four catches, India bowlers managed to dismiss Bangladesh just after the tea session.

In the first hour of the game, Bangladesh was reduced to 31-3. Imrul Kayes marked his return to the Test fold after one year, scoring just 6 before edging one to Rahane at third slip.

Another opener Shadman Islam also made 6 and couldn’t survive long on a spicy wicket as he nicked one to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Shaha after poking a length delivery of Ishant Sharma tentatively.

Mominul Haque however appeared to play on different surface. On his captaincy debut when his side was struggling at 12-2, Mominul released the pressure with some beautiful drives against India’s three-pronged pace attack-Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

After coming to bowl as first changed bowler, Shami had Mohammad Mithun leg-before for 12, with one that swung late.

Mushfiqur Rahim joined Mominul Haque and, survived courtesy to Virat Kohli when on 3, after the Indian skipper shelled a catch at third slip off Yadav bowling. He later survived twice on 14 and 24, when Kohli and Rahane again dropped him.

Ashwin then dismissed Mominul, who offered no shot, predicting a turn and Mahmudullah Riyad, who played the most wretched shot, for his 250th wicket at home.

As it looked Mushfiqur would lead the side’s revival, Bangladesh lost three wickets in three balls in a row at the end and start of tea and last session.

Shami firstly took two wickets in a row in the last two balls before tea session, dismissing Mushfiqur with a vicious inswinger and Mehidy Hasan Miraj via leg-before. Mehidy could have survived if he reviewed the decision, returned to dressing room after non-striker Liton Das remained silent.

Sharma however started the post tea session, dismissing Liton and triggered the collapse, forcing Bangladesh to loss five wickets for 10 runs.

Bangladesh new ball bowlers Ebadat Hossain and Abu Jayed Rahi bowled in disciplined way with their limited skill and the got the reward after creating a sustained pressure, when Rohit Sharma edged Rahi’s delivery to wicket-keeper Liton Das for 6.

Agarwal and Puajara then saw off the day without any fuss, even though Rahi created a chance to dismiss the former but Imrul Kayes at first slip put down the chance.