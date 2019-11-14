Call for paying income tax with patriotic zeal

RANGPUR, Nov 14, 2019 (BSS) – High officials and business community leaders at a function today urged all eligible citizens to spontaneously pay income tax with a patriotic zeal to further accelerate national advancement for building a developed country.

They made the call at the inaugural function of a week-long Income Tax Fair- 2019 organised by the Office of the Tax Commissioner of Taxes Zone-Rangpur at Zila Parishad Community Centre here.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa addressed the discussion and inaugurated the fair by cutting ribbon as the chief guest with Tax Commissioner for Taxes Zone-Rangpur Md. Abdul Latif in the chair.

Member (International Tax) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Arifa Shahana, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Additional District Magistrate Arafat Rahman, President of Rangpur Chamber Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, President of Rangpur Women Chamber Anwara Ferdousi Poly, President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber Rezaul Islam Milan and President of Taxes Bar Association of Rangpur Advocate Masum Khan addressed as special guests.

Additional Tax Commissioner of Taxes Zone-Rangpur Sheikh Md. Moniruzzaman delivered welcome speech narrating objectives of arranging the fair and importance of tax payment to further strengthen the national economy.

“Income tax officials are assisting eligible citizens in getting information on income tax, registering or re-registering e-TIN numbers, e-TIN certificates, calculating income taxes and filling out income tax return forms at 13 booths set up on fair premises,” he said.

Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury urged all bigger, medium and small-scale taxpayers to pay their income taxes spontaneously to strengthen the national economy and reduce reliance on foreign loans to zero level for conducting national developments.

Narrating the importance of tax payment, Abdul Alim urged income tax officials to work with utmost dedication to inspire citizens with patriotic zeal for paying income tax to build a corruption-free and developed Bangladesh by 2041.

Arifa Shahana said the fair is being arranged aiming at informing the citizens about the necessity of tax payment and assisting them in paying income tax for strengthening of the national economy to accelerate national development by the government.

“The eligible citizens can avail modernised tax fixation methods and digitised facilities now in paying income taxes easily in a hassle-free manner to increase revenue collection,” she said.

The chief guest called upon eligible citizens to pay income taxes to accelerate uplifts for building a middle income nation by 2021, developing country by 2024 and a developed Bangladesh by 2041 as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.