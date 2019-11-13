India dubs as fake Modi’s reported letter to India’s CJ

DHAKA, Nov 13, 2019 (BSS) – Indian High Commission in Dhaka today dubbed

as fake a reported letter by the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister

Narendra Modi to that country’s chief justice saying it was intended to

mislead Bangladeshis and create social disharmony.

The High Commission in a statement said it came to its notice that the

letter said to have been written by the Indian premier to India’s Chief

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was being circulated in the media.

“The letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead

people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony,” it read.

The statement added “it is most egregious and wrong on part of those who

are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create

misunderstanding about India in the public domain”.

The reported letter, which was reached to the newsmen, congratulated Gogoi

for the recent verdict on the Ayodhya issue.