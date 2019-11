BRATISLAVA, Nov 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least 13 people died and 20 were

injured when a bus crashed into a truck in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the

fire service told AFP.

“I can confirm the death of 13 people and 20 injuries in an accident near

Nitrianske Hrnciarovce where a bus and a truck collided,” said Zuzana

Farkasova, spokeswoman for Slovak firefighters and rescuers.