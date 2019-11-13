Anisul for holding Abrar murder trial in speedy tribunal

DHAKA, Nov 13, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the case over the barbaric murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad should be held in the speedy trial tribunal to complete the proceedings swiftly.

“I would request the home minister so that his office makes the plea, as per the rule, to hold the trial under the speedy trial act and in the speedy trial tribunal. After receiving the plea, we would send the matter to the speedy trial tribunal to ensure swift proceedings,” he told reporters at his ministry office today.

While replying a question on the probable time to finish the trial, Anisul, an eminent lawyer, said the speedy trial tribunal at first would get 90 days to complete the trial. If it fails to complete in 90 days, then it would be given 30 days more, and if it again fails to complete the trial within these 120 days, it would finally be given 15 days more.

“We have kept a prosecution team ready to deal with this case and I would ask them to take up their responsibility by Monday (November 18) to complete some legal formalities to hold trial in absence of the absconded accused and issuing gazette notifications in this regard,” he added.

The law minister said in spite of all, some time, which is set by the law, has to be given for completing the trial.

Earlier in the day, detective branch (DB) of police filed charge sheet against 25 persons in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder case.