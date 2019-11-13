PM opens seven more power plants

DHAKA, Nov 13, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated seven power plants to bring 23 more upazilas across the country under cent percent electrification coverage.

The premier opened the power plants through a videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

The seven power plants are: Anwara 300 MW Power Plant, Rangpur 113 MW Power Plant, Karnaphuli 110 MW Power Plant, Shikalbaha 105 MW Power Plant, Patia 54 MW Power Plant, Tentulia 8 MW Solar Power Plant and Gazipur 100 MW Power Plant.

After inauguration of these plants, country’s power generation capacity stands at 22,562 MW as 95 percent people of the country have so far come under the electrification coverage.

Apart from this, 234 upazilas among total 461 upazilas of the country have come under cent percent electrification coverage coincided with the opening of seven power plants as 127 upazilas are awaiting for being brought under complete electrification.

The rest 100 upazilas will come under complete electrification coverage during 2020-21year declared as Mujib Borsho (Mujib year) marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With opening the new power plants, the government is moving fast to reach the target of 24,000 MW power generation capacity by 2021, 40,000 MW by 2030, and 60,000 MW by 2041.

The 23 upazilas which came under cent percent electricity coverage are: Gabtali, Sherpur and Shibganj in Bogura district, Lohagara in Chattogram, Madhukhali, Nagarkanda and Saltha in Faridpur district, Fulchhari, Gaibandha Sadar and Palashbari in Gaibandha district, Madhappur and Nabiganj in Habiganj district, Kaliganj and Maheshpur in Jhenaidah district, Karimganj

under Kishoreganj, Baraigram, Lalpur and Singra under Natore district, Barhatta and Mahonganj in Netrakona district, Bhandaria, Kaukhali and Indurkani under Pirojpur district.

Deputy Speaker Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, Prime Minister’s Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker, were present on the dais.

Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, PM’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru were present on the occasion.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman moderated the function while Senior Secretary of Power Division Dr Ahmad Kaikaus gave a presentation on the overall development of power generation capacity.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Sajjadul Hassan and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were also present, among others.