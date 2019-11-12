Ranga withdraws derogatory remarks about Noor Hossain

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga today apologised today to Noor Hossain’s mother for his previous derogatory remarks on her son. Noor died during the pro-democracy movement during the regime of JaPa founder H M Ershad.

Being repentant, Ranga withdrew his statement about Shaheed Noor Hossain, according to a news statement sent from the office of the Chairman of the Jatiya Party.

Earlier, Ranga, also the opposition Chief Whip, on Sunday saying Noor Hossain was a yaba and phensidyle addict.

In the statement, he said, My sincere apologies to Noor Hossain’s mother as she was hurt by my statement which was made unintentionally. At the same time, I have withdrawn that particular statement.”