Onion crisis to end soon: Humayun

SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 12, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the onion crisis will not linger as the government is importing onion from Turkey.

“There is nothing to be worried over volatility of onion market. Onion is being imported from Turkey. But it will take some time to get down the onion price as the season is not favorable for onion cultivation,” he said.

On behalf of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, the industries minister was replying to supplementary question made by opposition BNP lawmaker Md Zahidur Rahman in the House here.

The minister said the government has taken coordinated steps, including conducting mobile court drives and selling onion through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at different places in the city, to keep the onion price under control.