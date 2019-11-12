Turna Nishitha loco master, two others suspended

DHAKA, Nov 12, 2019 (BSS)-The railways ministry today suspended loco master of Turna Nishitha train and two other staff of Bangladesh Railway after the lethal train crash at Mandbagh of Brahmanbaria that left 16 people dead and over 100 others injured.

“Loco master Taser Uddin, assistant loco master Apu Dey and working guard Abdur Rahman were suspended,” said senior information officer of the railways ministry Shariful Alam.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities have formed two separate probe bodies while Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner formed another probe body to investigate the deadly incident.

According to the BR, a Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided with Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet in the early hours of today.