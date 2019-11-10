Trump to host NATO chief as alliance faces strains

WASHINGTON, Nov 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump will host

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Washington at a time of severe strain within

the Atlantic alliance, the White House announced Saturday.

The two leaders will discuss NATO allies’ “progress on increasing defense

spending and ensuring more equitable burden-sharing,” the White House

statement said.

Trump has been a frequent critic of alliance members, notably Germany,

complaining that many have not met their goal of devoting two percent of

economic output to defense spending.

Trump and Stoltenberg, who is Norwegian, will also discuss

counterterrorism, cyber-security and protecting critical infrastructure.

The Thursday meeting will come a week after NATO came in for cutting

criticism from French president Emmanuel Macron, who told The Economist

magazine that “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of

NATO.”

Macron cited a general lack of coordination between the US and Europe and

the recent unilateral incursion by Turkey, a key member of the 70-year-old

military alliance, into northern Syria.

“Strategically and politically,” Macron said, “we need to recognize that we

have a problem.”

Macron was speaking ahead of a NATO summit meeting scheduled for December 3

and 4 in London.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking alongside Stoltenberg in

Berlin after the Macron interview came out, defended NATO as “indispensable.”

Macron “used drastic words,” she said, adding, “that is not my view of

cooperation in NATO.”

In Washington, the NATO chief will also confer Thursday with Secretary of

State Mike Pompeo and members of Congress, the alliance said.

That same day, he will attend a ministerial-level meeting of a broad

international coalition against the Islamic State group.

This session was requested urgently by France after Trump announced he was

pulling US troops out of northern Syria, raising fears that the jihadist

organization could stage a comeback.