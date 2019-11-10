Barella winner sends Inter Milan top as Napoli held in Serie A

MILAN, Nov 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Nicolo Barella sealed a 2-1 win over

Verona to send Inter Milan top of Serie A on Saturday as Napoli were jeered

by their fans after being held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa.

Former Cagliari midfielder Barella scored his first goal for Inter with a

stunning curling strike seven minutes from time, allowing Inter to overtake

defending champions Juventus.

Inter sit two points ahead of Juve, who host 13th-placed AC Milan in Turin

on Sunday.

But Serie A runners-up Napoli saw their winless league run extended to

four games, and are stuck in seventh position, 12 points behind Inter.

Napoli fans were furious with the point against their northern rivals who

are 17th in the league, days after the team’s Champions League last 16

progress was stalled with a 1-1 draw against Salzburg.

Inter coach Antonio Conte had also been furious after his side threw away

a two-goal lead to fall to a 3-2 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund

in midweek.

But the former Juventus and Chelsea boss was happy with the way his team

hit back.

“I saw an important response after Dortmund,” said Conte. “The lads are

doing something important — 31 points in 12 games is a nice haul.

“Now there is a (international) break and we’re going to rest after a

victory that gives us enthusiasm and the knowledge that we’re on the right

path.”

Inter had got off to the worst possible start when Valerio Verre put

Verona ahead from the spot on 19 minutes after Inter goalkeeper Samir

Handanovic tripped Mattia Zaccagni.

Goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and the Verona defence held off Inter at the

San Siro before Matias Vecino broke through, heading home a Valentino Lazaro

cross on 65 minutes.

Barella completed the comeback late on, whipping off his jersey as he

celebrated wildly with his teammates.

It was his second goal since joining Inter last summer having scored the

equaliser in a 1-1 Champions League draw with Slavia Prague.

“We wanted to win at all costs, despite the fatigue from the recent

matches,” said Barella.

“Now it’s time for the national team and I’m already focused on that,” he

added of Italy’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

– Torino back winning –

In Turin, Andrea Belotti converted a pair of penalties with Alex Berenguer

bagging a brace of his own to get Torino back to winning ways with a 4-0 romp

over 10-man Brescia.

Torino snapped their six-match winless run and inflicted a first defeat on

new Brescia coach Fabio Grosso, whose side are second from bottom in the

Serie A table.

Belotti got Torino off the mark on 17 minutes with a penalty awarded after

a Simone Verdi free-kick bounced off Brescia defender Andrea Cistana’s arm.

The second came on 26 minutes when Czech defender Ales Mateju was also

deemed to have used his arm to block a Belotti shot after a VAR review.

Belotti again slotted in to bring his tally to seven Serie A goals this

season.

Brescia were reduced to 10 men before the break when Mateju was sent off

for a second yellow card after fouling Belotti.

A man down, Grosso substituted Brescia striker Mario Balotelli for

defender Bruno Martella after the break.

Jesse Joronen denied Belotti a hat-trick before Berenguer fired past the

Finnish keeper with 15 minutes remaining.

And five minutes later, Berenguer latched onto Diego Laxalt’s long ball

forward to slot in his second goal this season.

Brescia, with a game in hand, fell to their fourth consecutive defeat with

their winless run now stretching back seven games.

Torino’s first win since September 26 puts them 11th.