Woody Allen settles lawsuit with Amazon

NEW YORK, Nov 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Woody Allen has settled a 68 million
dollar breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon, which cancelled a movie
deal with him amid the #MeToo movement, court papers show.
Lawyers for the film director and Amazon filed a joint notice dismissing
the case Friday night in a court in New York.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. But the news website Deadline
quoted sources close to the agreement as saying “there were no winners in
this in the end.”
Allen sued Amazon in February after it cancelled a four-movie deal with
him.
Allen said Amazon pulled out because of long-standing allegations that he
molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old.
Allen has always denied the charges. The charges were investigated but no
charges were filed against him.
But Dylan Farrow, backed by her adoptive mother Mia Farrow and her brother
Ronan Farrow, renewed the charges publicly when the #MeToo movement came to
the fore.
Amazon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the
settlement with Allen.