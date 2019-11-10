Woody Allen settles lawsuit with Amazon

NEW YORK, Nov 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Woody Allen has settled a 68 million

dollar breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon, which cancelled a movie

deal with him amid the #MeToo movement, court papers show.

Lawyers for the film director and Amazon filed a joint notice dismissing

the case Friday night in a court in New York.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. But the news website Deadline

quoted sources close to the agreement as saying “there were no winners in

this in the end.”

Allen sued Amazon in February after it cancelled a four-movie deal with

him.

Allen said Amazon pulled out because of long-standing allegations that he

molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old.

Allen has always denied the charges. The charges were investigated but no

charges were filed against him.

But Dylan Farrow, backed by her adoptive mother Mia Farrow and her brother

Ronan Farrow, renewed the charges publicly when the #MeToo movement came to

the fore.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the

settlement with Allen.