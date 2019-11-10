Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ starts crossing Bangladesh coastlines

DHAKA, Nov 10, 2019 (BSS) – The severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ started

crossing the southwestern Bangladesh coastlines packing winds up to 100

kilometres per hour early today as it completed crossing West-Bengal-Khulna

coast near Sundarbans.

“The cyclonic storm “Bulbul” appeared weaken and it is now crossing

coastal districts of the country with a wind speed ranging from 80kph to

100kph,” Dr Abul Kalam Mallik, an official of Bangladesh Meteorological

Department (BMD) told BSS.

The Sundarban has protected coastal districts of Bangladesh from the wrath

of the tropical cyclone, he said, adding that “The mangrove forest has acted

as a buffer to save coastlines of the country. Otherwise costal districts

would have been severely affected by the cyclone Bulbul.”

After completing crossing West Bengal-Khulna coast (near Sundarbans), the

forward peripheral of the cyclone hit Bangladesh coastlines at around 5 this

morning, Mallik said.

The wind velocity of the cyclone varies in different coastal districts

during its crossing, he said.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, the costal district is

experiencing heavy rainfall inundating low-lying areas, the met official

said, adding other parts of the country may witness rainfall until the

crossing of storm is completed.

The coast-crossing-severe-cyclonic-storm ‘bulbul’ moved slowly

northeastwards and completed crossing west Bengal-Khulna coast near

sundarbans at about 5 am this morning and now lies over khulna and adjoining

southwestern part of Bangladesh, a Met Office weather bulletin said.

“It is likely to move in a northeasterly direction and weaken gradually.

Under its influence sea will remain very rough near the severe cyclone

centre,” it said.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting

great danger signal no 10 while coastal districts of Bhola, Borguna,

Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and

their offshore islands and chars will also come under this great danger

warning.

Maritime port of Chattogram has been advised to keep hoisting great danger

signal no nine as coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laximipur, Feni,

Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars have came under the cautionary.

Besides, local warning signal number four has remained in place for

maritime port of Cox’s Bazar.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Noakhali,

Laximipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barisal, Bhola, Pirozpur,

Jhalokathi, Bagerhat and their offshore islands and chars are likely to

experience wind speed up to 80-100 kph in gusts/ squalls with heavy to very

heavy falls during the passage of the storm.

Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm “bulbul” and the

moon phase, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Chattogram,

Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal,

Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands

and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 5-7 feet height above

normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain

in shelter till further notice.