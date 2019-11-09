Momen expects Indian SC verdict to cause no tension

DHAKA, Nov 9, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today

expected the Indian Supreme Court verdict on Babri Mosque issue in their

Ayodhya state to cause no tension in Bangladesh and wished peace to prevail

in India as well.

“We won’t be in any tension regarding this (Ayodhya land dispute verdict),”

he told newsmen after inaugurating the South Asian Karate Championship indu B

in the capital.

Momen said, simultaneously, “We will expect that peace will prevail also in

India”.

The minister said the heritage of interfaith harmony in Bangladesh would

help keep peace in Bangladesh where “all of us — Muslims, Christians, Hindus

and (Buddhists) are living in harmony”.

“We will study the verdict (of Indian SC) but we will not be in tension,”

Momen said declining to comment further as he was yet to go through the

verdict.

The foreign minister said that he would request home minister to be

vigilant so that no one can create any tension in the country capitalizing

the verdict.

Indian Supreme Court today delivered its verdict on the Ayodhya land

dispute case cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple on 2.77 acres

of the land and directed central government to form a trust by the next three

months for construction of the temple at the site.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while appealing for peace and unity

after the verdict said the verdict by the Supreme Court will reaffirm

people’s faith in judicial process.

Indian National Congress in a statement urged all concerned to “abide by

the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and

to maintain peace and harmony”.

The Muslim forum of Sunni Waqf Board of India, however, expressed

dissatisfaction with the judgment saying “the Ayodhya verdict has a lot of

contradiction”.

The board’s legal counsel Zafaryab Jilani said that they would seek a

review of the verdict by the Indian apex court itself.