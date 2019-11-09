PM opens Jatiya Sramik League conference

DHAKA, Nov 9, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated

the 13th national conference of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League (BJSL), the

labour wing of Bangladesh Awami League (AL).

Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, opened the conference by releasing

pigeons and balloons at Suhrawardy Udyan here this morning.

The new central committee of the organisation will be declared after the

council session at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium at

3 pm today.

More than 8,000 councilors along with equal number of delegates from 78

district organizations across the country with the BJSL’s central committee

leaders joined the conference.

Besides, a number of foreign guests including labour leaders are

participating in the event.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the BJSL,

the largest labour organization in the country, on October 12 in 1969.

In the last conference of the BJSL held on July 19 in 2012, labor leaders

Sukkur Mahmud and Sirajul Islam were elected president and general secretary

respectively of the body.