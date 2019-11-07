Speaker mourns death of Moinuddin Khan Badal

DHAKA, Nov 7, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin
Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed profound shock at the death of veteran
politician and parliament member Moinuddin Khan Badal.
Dr Chaudhury, in a condolence message, prayed for the eternal peace of the
departed soul of Badal and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family
members, said a press release.
In separate condolence messages, Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and
Deputy Leader in the parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury also expressed deep
shock at the death of Badal.
Badal, the executive president of a faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal
(JSD)’ passed away at a hospital in India this morning at the age of 67.
He was elected lawmaker from Chattogram-8 constituency.