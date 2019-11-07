Speaker mourns death of Moinuddin Khan Badal

DHAKA, Nov 7, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin

Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed profound shock at the death of veteran

politician and parliament member Moinuddin Khan Badal.

Dr Chaudhury, in a condolence message, prayed for the eternal peace of the

departed soul of Badal and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family

members, said a press release.

In separate condolence messages, Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and

Deputy Leader in the parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury also expressed deep

shock at the death of Badal.

Badal, the executive president of a faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal

(JSD)’ passed away at a hospital in India this morning at the age of 67.

He was elected lawmaker from Chattogram-8 constituency.