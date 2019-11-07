Khoka’s body arrives

DHAKA, Nov 7, 2019 (BSS) – The body of former mayor of Dhaka City Corporation and freedom fighter Sadeque Hossain Khoka arrived here this morning from the USA.

A flight carrying the body of BNP’s central vice-president Khoka landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning, said a press release here today.

The first namaz-e-janaza of Khoka will be held on the South Plaza of Parliament Complex at 11 am today. Later, his body will be kept on the premises of the Central Shaheed Minar from 12 noon to 1 pm to facilitate people to pay their last respect to him.

After Zohr prayers, his second namaz-e-janaza will be held in front of BNP Nayapaltan central office, while the third one will be held at Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) premises at 3 pm. Later, his body will be taken to his city residence.

The last namaz-e-janaza of Khoka will be held at Dhupkhola play ground after Asr prayers on the same day and he will be buried beside his parents at Jurain graveyard in the capital.

DSCC declared the day (Thursday) a holiday in memory of undivided Dhaka City Corporation mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, said a DSCC press release.

DSCC Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Khoka and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Khoka breathed his last on Monday during undergoing treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.