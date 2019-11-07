Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Leaked documents from a civil suit

against Facebook show how the social network aimed to employ user data as a

tool for bargaining and to manipulate competitors, NBC News reported on

Wednesday.

Some 7,000 pages of documents reveal how Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg

and his team harnessed users’ personal information to reward partners by

giving them preferential data, while depriving rivals of the same sort of

information, it reported.

NBC said the emails, notes and other documents dated as far back as 2011

and were supposed to be kept out of the public eye pending the civil case in

California.

They show, for example, how Amazon received special data access after

purchasing advertising on Facebook, while an app called MessageMe was denied

data after growing so large it became a competitor, NBC reported.

While acting out of self-motivation, Facebook planned to portray the moves

as protective of user privacy, the documents showed.

The lawsuit was filed by a now defunct startup called Six4Three, which

created a failed app called Pikinis.

Through the app users could find Facebook pictures of people in bathing

suits, but in order to work, the app’s software had to be able to access the

data of Facebook users and their friends.

The suit accuses Facebook of abusing its power over user data, although

most of the documents filed in the case have been sealed by a judge at

Facebook’s request.

Facebook has been adamant that “documents Six4Three gathered for this

baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is

very misleading without additional context.”

The social network contends that the suit by Six4Three is aimed at

compelling it to provide the kind of data access that was taken advantage of

in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

Up to 87 million users potentially had their data hijacked by political

consulting group Cambridge Analytica, which was working for Donald Trump’s

2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook has modified its data sharing app policies since then.

Meanwhile a British parliamentary committee investigating whether Facebook

was being used to manipulate election results published 250 pages of internal

Facebook documents from the Six4Three civil suit late last year.

The committee said emails showed the social media giant offered Netflix

and other popular apps preferential access to people’s data even after it had

tightened its privacy rules.