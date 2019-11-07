Mexican cartels making ‘mass quantities’ of fentanyl pills: US

WASHINGTON, Nov 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US authorities warned Monday that

“mass quantities” of counterfeit prescription drugs laced with the opioid

fentanyl are being produced in Mexico for distribution in North America.

A sample of tablets seized in the US found that 27 percent contained

potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, according to the Drug Enforcement

Administration.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that US authorities blame for more than 100

deaths a day in the United States.

Mexican drug cartels “are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl

in bulk to the United States for distribution,” said the DEA’s acting chief,

Uttam Dhillon.

“Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are

responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each

year,” he said.

On average, 130 people a day die in the United States of opioid overdoses,

according to government statistics, which show that fentanyl is involved in

more deaths than any other drug.

The drug is 50 times more potent than heroine, with only a few milligrams

enough to cause death.

The DEA considers a lethal dose to be about two milligrams, but that

varies according to an individual’s physical size, tolerance, previous

consumption and other factors.

China, the biggest supplier of fentanyl in the United States, in May

banned all variants of fentanyl, an action applauded by the administration of

Donald Trump.

But experts at the time said the Chinese action could incentive production

elsewhere, including Mexico.