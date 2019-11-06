Fire service unit to be set up at each upazila: Asaduzzaman

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 6, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the present government is working to give the Fire Service and Civil Defence department a modern and time-befitting.

“Unit of the Fire Service and Civil Defence will be set up at each upazila, as we want to spread its service across the country,” the minister said, inaugurating the Fire Service and Civil Defence Week -2019 at Rupganj here.

He said under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the fire service department has been modernized and developed tremendously, which was acclaimed worldwide.

With the theme “Awareness, preparation and training is the best way to deal with disasters”, the Fire Service and Civil Defence Week – 2019 is being observed across the country from today to create greater awareness among the people on fire safety.

Through the observance of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Week till November 12, detailed programs will be observed at 411 fire stations operating nationwide.

Terming the Fire Service and Civil Defence as the ‘Life-Saving Force, Asaduzzaman said the government in the meantime has taken pragmatic steps to build this force as skilled, well-trained, modern and time-befitting one.

He sought cooperation of all concerned in this connection.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Protik, was present as the special guest on the occasion.

Security Service Division Secretary of the Home Ministry Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Sazzad Hossin, DG of the Department of Immigration and Passports Major General Shakil Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Narayanganj, among others, were also present .