Inflation eases to 5.47% in October

DHAKA, Nov 5, 2019 (BSS) – The general point-to-point inflation rate eased

to 5.47 percentage point in October from 5.54 percentage point in the

previous month due to price fall in non-food items and also to some food

commodities.

“The general point to point inflation in October eased to 5.47 percentage

point down from 5.54 percentage point in September,” said Planning Minister

MA Mannan while releasing the monthly consumer price index (CPI) after the

today’s ECNEC meeting.

Mannan said despite the onion price hike, the overall prices of fishes,

vegetables and fruits declined slightly in October comparing to that in

September last.

The data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) showed that

food inflation increased to 5.49 percent in October from 5.30 percent in the

previous month, while the non-food inflation rate declined to 5.45 percent

last month from 5.92 percent in September.

In the rural areas, the general inflation rate declined to 5.36 percent in

October from 5.41 percent in September.

The general inflation rate also declined to 5.67 percent in October from

5.80 percent in September in the urban areas.

The point-to-point national wage index witnessed a downward trend with 6.38

percent in October against 6.51 percent in September 2019.