Liberation War spirit reflected in 1972 constitution: Speaker

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today said the country’s 1972 constitution is reflective of spirit,

principles and ideology of the Liberation War and Independence, showing the

citizens the path of way forward.

“The 1972 constitution is the backbone of the state. Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman included four fundamental principles of

state policy –nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism-in the

constitution,” she said.

She was addressing a discussion on “Bangabandhu’s Political Philosophy

and the 1972 Constitution” marking the 48th anniversary of framing of the

constitution at Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium here.

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee’s Legal Assistance Committee

arranged the discussion with Justice Shamsul Huda in the chair.

Bangladesh Bar Council Vice-Chairman Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun,

Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Amin Uddin, Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal

Nirmul Committee’s Legal Assistance Committee President Advocate Khondker

Abdul Mannan, Dhaka Bar Association President Advocate Gazi Md Shah Alam,

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee General Secretary Kazi Mukul, among

others, addressed the function.

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir

delivered the welcome address.

The Speaker said Bangabandhu had struggled until his death for the

emancipation of people and realizing their rights.

Dr Shirin Sharmin said the Father of the Nation dreamt of a state free

from repression and discrimination.

Highlighting different developments of the government, she said the

country is going ahead fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina.

Bangladesh is now a role model of different economic and social indexes,

she added.