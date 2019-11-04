PM presents laptops, sewing machines to Shishu Paribar members

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today presented 10 laptops and 20 sewing machines to some members of Government Shishu Paribar, Dhaka.

The prime minister handed over the gifts to them at a function at Ganabhaban here this evening.

The gifts were distributed among the Shishu Paribar members marking the birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During the time, Brishti Aktar Srishti, a student of class four of Shaheed Monu Miah High School at Tejgaon, delivered the Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech in front of the prime minister.

Later, the prime minister hugged and fondled the child.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary of the Women and Children Affairs Ministry Qamrun Nahar were present on the occasion.