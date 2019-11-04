Three envoys present credentials to President

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – Ambassadors of three countries to Bangladesh

separately presented their credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at

Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

The non-resident envoys are: Eleonora Dimitrova of Bulgaria,

Coromoto Godoy Calderon of Venezuela and Juan Rolando Angulo Monslave of Chile.

1 of 2

Welcoming the envoys, President Abdul Hamid said Bangladesh has a huge

potential in the field of commerce, investment and tourism, President’s Press

Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

During the meetings with the envoys, the head of the state expressed hope

that the bilateral relations with these countries would expand further during

their assignments here.

Abdul Hamid put emphasis on availing all potentials in the interest of

their respective countries and Bangladesh to bolster trade and diplomatic

ties.

Bangladesh is producing world-standard readymade garments (RMG), medicine,

jute, jute-made goods and ceramic, Hamid mentioned, adding the countries can avail the

opportunities.

The President stressed the need for increasing visit-exchange of public

representatives and business leaders to expand relations among the countries.

During the meetings, the ambassadors sought the President’s cooperation in

discharging their duties in Bangladesh.

Lauding the tremendous development in Bangladesh, especially in socio-

economic sector and women empowerment, they assured the President of

providing Bangladesh all necessary supports in the days to come.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the foreign

ministry were present.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent

of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of

honour.