Three envoys present credentials to President

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – Ambassadors of three countries to Bangladesh
separately presented their credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at
Bangabhaban here this afternoon.
The non-resident envoys are: Eleonora Dimitrova of Bulgaria,
Coromoto Godoy Calderon of Venezuela and Juan Rolando Angulo Monslave of Chile.
Welcoming the envoys, President Abdul Hamid said Bangladesh has a huge
potential in the field of commerce, investment and tourism, President’s Press
Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.
During the meetings with the envoys, the head of the state expressed hope
that the bilateral relations with these countries would expand further during
their assignments here.
Abdul Hamid put emphasis on availing all potentials in the interest of
their respective countries and Bangladesh to bolster trade and diplomatic
ties.
Bangladesh is producing world-standard readymade garments (RMG), medicine,
jute, jute-made goods and ceramic, Hamid mentioned, adding the countries can avail the
opportunities.
The President stressed the need for increasing visit-exchange of public
representatives and business leaders to expand relations among the countries.
During the meetings, the ambassadors sought the President’s cooperation in
discharging their duties in Bangladesh.
Lauding the tremendous development in Bangladesh, especially in socio-
economic sector and women empowerment, they assured the President of
providing Bangladesh all necessary supports in the days to come.
Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the foreign
ministry were present.
Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent
of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of
honour.