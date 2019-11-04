Cabinet approves National Human Resource Development Fund Usage Policy

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – The Cabinet today approved the draft of the
“National Human Resource Development Fund Usage Policy-2019” aimed at
creating skilled manpower to accelerate the booming economy and meet the
growing demand of competent workforces.
The approval came from a weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina in the chair at the Prime Minister’s Office here this morning.
“The cabinet today gave its nod to the draft of the “National Human
Resource Development Fund Usage Policy 2019″ to create skilled manpower
considering its growing demand in the local and international arena and to
accelerate the booming economy,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, in
his maiden briefing, told newsmen at the Secretariat after the meeting.
PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman placed the policy before the
cabinet, he said.
Islam added: “The policy was approved mainly to ensure proper use of the
National Human Resource Development Fund for creating skilled manpower.”
“If the fund is properly used a huge number of people will be turned into
skilled manpower which will increase their (manpower) export and thus help us
achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs),” he said.
The Finance Division has already established a bank named “National Human
Resource Development Fund Bank” to oversee the allocation of fund among the
public and private organizations, he said.
The top bureaucrat said, “National Skills Development Authority and
concerned skill development organizations will finalise the applications for
allocation from the fund through scrutinisation of skills development related
programme such as training, research, survey and innovation in line with the
policy.”
“People of various sectors will get necessary training free of cost under
the policy,” he said, adding that as many as 23 ministries have been working
to this end.
The cabinet also approved the ratification proposal of an agreement signed
between Bangladesh and Nepal for avoiding double taxation on income and
preventing tax evasion.
“Both the countries will be benefited due to the agreement,” the Cabinet
Secretary said.
The cabinet was apprised of the Prime Minister’s participation in the 18th
NAM summit held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on October 25 and
26.
A report regarding implementation of the cabinet division’s decision of
the last three months (July-October 2019) has been placed before the cabinet
meeting, said Islam.
According to the report, as many as 58.50 percent of the decisions taken
by the cabinet in the last three months have been implemented, while
implementation of the remaining 41.50 percent decisions is underway.
The cabinet took 53 decisions during the period and 31 of those have been
implemented.
The cabinet also apprised of the India visit of Information Minister Dr
Hasan Mahmud from September 14 to 18.