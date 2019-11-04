Cabinet approves National Human Resource Development Fund Usage Policy

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – The Cabinet today approved the draft of the

“National Human Resource Development Fund Usage Policy-2019” aimed at

creating skilled manpower to accelerate the booming economy and meet the

growing demand of competent workforces.

The approval came from a weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina in the chair at the Prime Minister’s Office here this morning.

“The cabinet today gave its nod to the draft of the “National Human

Resource Development Fund Usage Policy 2019″ to create skilled manpower

considering its growing demand in the local and international arena and to

accelerate the booming economy,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, in

his maiden briefing, told newsmen at the Secretariat after the meeting.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman placed the policy before the

cabinet, he said.

Islam added: “The policy was approved mainly to ensure proper use of the

National Human Resource Development Fund for creating skilled manpower.”

“If the fund is properly used a huge number of people will be turned into

skilled manpower which will increase their (manpower) export and thus help us

achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs),” he said.

The Finance Division has already established a bank named “National Human

Resource Development Fund Bank” to oversee the allocation of fund among the

public and private organizations, he said.

The top bureaucrat said, “National Skills Development Authority and

concerned skill development organizations will finalise the applications for

allocation from the fund through scrutinisation of skills development related

programme such as training, research, survey and innovation in line with the

policy.”

“People of various sectors will get necessary training free of cost under

the policy,” he said, adding that as many as 23 ministries have been working

to this end.

The cabinet also approved the ratification proposal of an agreement signed

between Bangladesh and Nepal for avoiding double taxation on income and

preventing tax evasion.

“Both the countries will be benefited due to the agreement,” the Cabinet

Secretary said.

The cabinet was apprised of the Prime Minister’s participation in the 18th

NAM summit held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on October 25 and

26.

A report regarding implementation of the cabinet division’s decision of

the last three months (July-October 2019) has been placed before the cabinet

meeting, said Islam.

According to the report, as many as 58.50 percent of the decisions taken

by the cabinet in the last three months have been implemented, while

implementation of the remaining 41.50 percent decisions is underway.

The cabinet took 53 decisions during the period and 31 of those have been

implemented.

The cabinet also apprised of the India visit of Information Minister Dr

Hasan Mahmud from September 14 to 18.