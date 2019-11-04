HC grants Latif Siddiqui bail in graft case

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today granted six months
interim bail to former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui in a case filed by Anti-
Corruption Commission (ACC).
A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and
Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order, clearing way for releasing the
former textiles and jute minister from jail.
Advocate Shah Manjurul Hoque moved the bail plea for Siddiqui, while
advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC. The anti-graft body lawyer said
they would file an appeal against this order.
According to the case documents, ACC assistant director Aminul Islam
filed the case against two including Latif Siddiqui with Adamdighi Police
Station, Bogura, on October 17, 2017. The two were accused of causing loss of
Taka 40.70 lakh to state exchequer by selling a land in Adamdighi upazila
owned by Bangladesh Jute Corporation, without floating any formal tender.
The other accused is the buyer of that land Jahanara Rashid of Bogura
town.