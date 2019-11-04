HC grants Latif Siddiqui bail in graft case

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today granted six months

interim bail to former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui in a case filed by Anti-

Corruption Commission (ACC).

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and

Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order, clearing way for releasing the

former textiles and jute minister from jail.

Advocate Shah Manjurul Hoque moved the bail plea for Siddiqui, while

advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC. The anti-graft body lawyer said

they would file an appeal against this order.

According to the case documents, ACC assistant director Aminul Islam

filed the case against two including Latif Siddiqui with Adamdighi Police

Station, Bogura, on October 17, 2017. The two were accused of causing loss of

Taka 40.70 lakh to state exchequer by selling a land in Adamdighi upazila

owned by Bangladesh Jute Corporation, without floating any formal tender.

The other accused is the buyer of that land Jahanara Rashid of Bogura

town.