PM receives three int’l awards

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received

three awards given by international organizations for Bangladesh’s

outstanding success in the ICT sector.

The awards are -‘WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards 2019’, ‘DCD APAC Award-

2019’ and ‘GovInsider Innovation Award-2019’.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division

Zunaid Ahmed Palak and its Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam handed over the

awards to the premier at the outset of the regular cabinet meeting held at

the Prime Minister’s Office here this morning.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority has been adorned with the ‘WITSA Global

ICT Excellence Awards-2019’ for playing an important role in the

implementation of Digital Bangladesh and building infrastructure of the high-

powered Hi-Tech Park.

The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), known as

the Olympic of the IT sector, in its 21st programme held in Armenia’s Yerevan

on October 6-9 handed over the award to Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Meanwhile, the ‘4 Tier National Data Centre (4TDC) Project’ of the

Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division was awarded the ‘DCD APAC

Award 2019’ in the Data Centre Construction Category.

Data Center Dynamics (DCD), a United Kingdom-based organization, gave the

award to ‘4 Tier National Data Centre (4TDC) Project’.

DCD’s country director in Shanghai Johnson Yang handed over the award to

Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam while he along with a

delegation visited the main office of 4 Tier Data Centre’s manufacturing

organisation ZTE Corporation Ltd in China’s Shenzhen city on September 17.

The ‘4 Tier National Data Centre (4TDC) Project’ has accomplished the work

of establishing world standard data centre in Hi-Tech Park in Kaliakoir of

Gazipur.

Besides, the Call Centre -‘333’of Central Data, Service and Complaint

Management implemented by ICT Division’s a2i programme received the

‘GovInsider Innovation Award-2019’ as the ‘Best Citizen Engagement Project’

of Asia by the GovInsider.

The award was handed over at a function in United Nation’s Conference

Centre in Bangkok, Thailand on October 16 last.