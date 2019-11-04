Dry weather likely across the country

DHAKA, Nov 04, 2019 (BSS) -The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted mainly dry weather over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

“The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country”, said a met office bulletin.

Additionally, the bulletin said, a low has been formed over the North Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify further in the next 72 hours.

The night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The maximum temperature in the country on Sunday was recorded at 34.0 degrees Celsius in Rangamati under Chattogram division and lowest temperature today was 16.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia under Rangpur division.

Today’s sunset will be at 5.18pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6.07am in the capital.