President greets cricketers for defeating India in T20Is

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today extended his heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team for achieving victory over India for the first time of the three T20Is at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India.

The spirited Tigers recorded their first victory against India in the T20I by 7 wickets in the first match of the three T20 series.

In a congratulatory message, the President greeted all the players, coaches and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for the historic win against India.

“We are proud of seeing the team spirit and performance of our cricket team,” the head of the state said.

Abdul Hamid hoped that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in the days to come.