Jabbar for starting Computer programming education from primary level

DHAKA, Nov 03, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said that computer programming should be started from primary schools to create skilled human resource for building a knowledge-based society in future.

He made the remark while addressing as the chief guest the closing ceremony of the ‘Code Samurai 2019’ arranged jointly by the CSE department of Dhaka University and Bangladesh Japan joint venture company BJIT here, said a press release.

“The possibility to exploit the huge opportunities of the younger generation in the labor market in many developed world including Japan is enormous”, Jabbar said.

“Without the digital transformation of the education system, digital technology will not be the way forward”, he said.

Referring to the IT graduates from Bangladesh working with the renowned companies across the world, he laid emphasis on introducing computer education from the elementary school level to build up the students as skilled human resources for future benefits.

“With the successful implementation of the Digital Bangla program taken by the government and the fourth industrial revolution, Bangladesh is on the verge of establishing the ‘Sonar Bangla’, the ever cherished dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”, he commented.

“Digital Bangladesh is not only about the fourth industrial revolution, it is more than that… if Bangladesh can properly build human resources, no one can stop it’s progress, Bangladesh will move forward like never before”, he added.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Dr Muhammad Samad, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito, UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah, country representative of JETRO to Bangladesh Yoji Ando and Professor of CSE department of BUET Dr M Kaykobad also spoke, among others, in the programme.