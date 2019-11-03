Prof Akhtaruzzaman made DU VC

DHAKA, Nov 03, 2019 (BSS) – Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) for a four-year term.

President Md Abdul Hamid, who is also the chancellor of the university, made the appointment, said a gazette notification issued here today.

Acting VC of Chattogram University (CU) Professor Shireen Akhter was also appointed the VC of the university and Professor Md Sadekul Arefin was appointed as new VC of Barishal University (BU).

On July 31 this year, a special session of the DU senate nominated a three-member panel for appointment of university VC.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman joined the university as a lecturer in the Department of Islamic History and Culture in 1990 and became professor in 2004. He was the chairman of the department from 2008 to 2011.