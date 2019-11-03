Bangladesh’s mission to shape squad for World T20

NEW DELHI, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS)-Amid the absence of some key players,

Bangladesh literally began their mission to shape their squad for the

upcoming World T20 with the three-match T20 International series against

India.

The Tigers are taking on their closed-door neighbors with hopes of

bringing some fresh air in the country’s most popular sport after a recent

series of off-the-field controversies and at the same time they will keep

their eyes to form a formidable squad for the global tournament, scheduled to

be held in Australia in 2020.

From players’ strike for renovating country’s cricket structure to the

ICC imposing a two-year ban on their regular Test and Twenty20 skipper Shakib

al Hasan for failing to report corrupt approaches of bookies, Bangladesh

cricket has faced a turbulent two weeks.

While Shakib is missing for his misdeeds, Tamim Iqbal skipped the tour

as he and his wife is expecting their second child. Another important cog

pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin had to miss the series due to his

recurring back injury.

Mahmudullah Riyad, who had previous experience of leading Bangladesh in

five Twenty20s and six Tests, was provided the captaincy role in Twenty20

format just a day before the team left for India.

Bangladesh so far played three T20 matches without Shakib and Tamim and

lost all the three matches. Nevertheless the Tigers now would hope that it is

not the case against their superior opponents.

India have never hosted Bangladesh for a full series and the first time

they do so, the welcome has been far from pleasing for the visitors and if

they want to visit regularly than they have to make their mark so that the

hosts are keen to play against them on regular basis.

“We know we have some drawbacks in the recent past while some of members

are missing due to injuries and other issues but that can be an opportunity

for others to grab,” Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said ahead of

the series opener as he will be keenly watching the developments for getting

their acts together in the big show.

“We are looking forward to see how our T20 squad shapes up and how some

of our young cricketers respond under pressure. They will be challenged by

their Indian counterparts and we are looking forward to see how they take

this challenge,” he added.

From cricketing point of view Bangladesh will focus on their batting

department more than anything else. That is one area where they will have

some severe lacking as just one of their batsmen have a strike rate of more

than 135 since the last ICC T20 World Cup apart from Liton Das and against a

dominant Indian side, they’ll need all the batting firepower they can to

challenge the hosts.

“We are aware that our batsmen need to click from all cylinders. We will

try some new players in the series and see how they fill their roles in those

positions,” said Minhajul.

“We need to have someone settled at number three while our opening pair

also needs to be more consistent as they are the ones to lay the platform for

the others,” he said.

At the same time they will have chance to figure out who have the

ability to fill the all-round vacuum and make sure that they have the right

people in the right places because players excel in this shortest format with

their all-round ability.

“T20 is all about bits and pieces players and we have to make sure we

have couple of them in our squad. That is one area that we are looking at in

the upcoming series,” he said.

Minhajul added that they are also looking to see how Mahmudullah leads

the side considering his ability as a leader will be tested in the series.

“Naturally we want to see his captaincy skill though it is too early to

say whether he is our future captain and that can only be decided once we see

his leadership skill in the ongoing series,” he concluded.