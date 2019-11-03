Papon disappointed not to see first T20 shifted

NEW DELHI, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was disappointed that the first T20 between Bangladesh and India couldn’t be shifted from Delhi to anywhere else despite the air pollution plummeted to hazardous level.

According to the BCB boss they were late as far as putting up the matter to BCCI for changing the Arun Jaitley Stadium venue is concerned and so had to agree with the home board.

Nazmul, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday, said he was completely surprised with the prevailing condition in the Indian capital.

Bangladeshi players were seen wearing mask due to air pollution as it turned to be a major concern ahead of the series opener due to the fact along with people of Delhi they were trying to safeguard them from sore throats and heavy breathing problem due to the smog.

“When I got down to the Airport I could not believe my eyes. I saw smog inside the airport. It was not dew it was smog. In the morning when I came out the condition was even bad. From that point I was saying how we can play. We are not seeing anything and that is reality,” Papon said here on Sunday.

“From the very beginning they [BCCI] were saying that they cannot change it. They said that we were too late to inform them about our concern. I was disappointed about it,” he added.

“To be honest it is not something like we have known about it earlier. When we came to know about it at the last minute we had contacted them. I was scared what I have seen in the internet three days back. When they closed to the school it was something like emergency.

“I was not supposed to come here but made the decision suddenly. I was keeping in touch with coach along with Mahmudullah and Mushfiq and they said that though there is problem but they will be able to manage it.”