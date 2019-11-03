UNIDO to continue technical supports for Bangladesh SMEs

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Li Young said they will continue their technical supports for Bangladesh’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“SME sector is playing a vital role in socio economic development in the South Asian region. The contribution of SMEs in Japanese GDP is around 59.5 percent while 60 percent in China and 20.25 percent in Bangladesh,” he added.

The director general said this on Saturday in a meeting with Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirate (UAE) marking the 18th session of the General Conference of UNIDO, said a press release here today.

During the meeting, Humayun said, Bangladesh is moving towards green industrialization with the support of UNIDO.

Referring the country’s tannery industry, he said, tannery is a potential sector of Bangladesh and the government is providing all sorts of supports to the investors of the sector.

He sought the UNIDO support for developing the tannery industry.

Earlier, Humayun met Under Secretary General of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and High Level Representative Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu at the same place.

Though Bangladesh will graduate from LDCs, Humayun said, Bangladesh will continue its efforts to protect the interest of LDCs.”

After graduation from LDCs, Bangladesh will continue joint efforts with LDCs for industrialization through exchanging technical and technological supports,” he added.

Later, the minister met Managing Director of the Technological Bank Joshua Phoho Setipa and took part in the inaugural session of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of LDCs and high level panel discussion of the ‘Innovation in Partnership and Fund Mobilization’.