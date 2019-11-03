HC denies OC Moazzem’s bail

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today denied bail to

former officer in-charge (OC) of Sonagazi Police Station Moazzem Hossain in a

case filed under Digital Security Act.

The court also ordered lower court concerned to dispose of the case

within 40 working days or else to consider bail plea of the accused.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and

Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, disposing of the bail plea

filed by the former Sonagazi OC.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman lodged the case

on April 15 under section 26, 29 and 31 of DSA against Moazzem for illegally

recording statement of Sonagazi madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was

killed by assailants for protesting her sexual harassment by her teacher, on

video and spreading it online.

Earlier on July 17, the tribunal framed charges in the case as Moazzem

pleaded not guilty. The tribunal on June 17 sent Moazzem Hossain to jail

after scrapping his plea for bail in the case. Moazzem was arrested from

capital’s Shabagh area on June 16.