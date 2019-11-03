IU admission test begins tomorrow

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test of first year

honours courses under 2019-20 academic session of Islamic University (IU) in

Kushtia will begin tomorrow.

The ‘A’ and ‘C’ unit entry tests for admission to first year honours

courses in the disciplines under the faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies

and Business Administration will be held tomorrow (Sunday) in four shifts.

The first shift will begin from 9 am to 10 am, second from 11 am to 12 pm,

third from 2 pm to 3 pm and fourth from 4 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 2223 admission seekers will vie for 240 seats in Theology and

Islamic Studies faculty while some 8930 aspirants for 450 seats in Business

administration.

Mobile phones and any kinds of electronic devices are strictly prohibited

in the exam halls.

Examinees can get their seat plan visiting university website ww.iu.ac.bd.