Public Safe Water System launched at Gulshan Fazle Rabbi Park

DHAKA, NOV 3, 2019 (BSS): Footsteps Bangladesh has implemented their latest public safe water facility in Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan and a number of areas in collaboration with Dhaka North City Corporation and Gulshan Society.

Addressing at the launching ceremony at the Gulshan South Park here today, President of Footsteps Shah Rafayat Chowdhury said, “Footsteps has a mission of trying to help solve safe water crisis in Bangladesh. Installing enough water systems in public places respond to a part of the problem as lack of adequate drinking water sources in public spheres is a common problem in our country, even in Dhaka city. Even if there are any, most of them aren’t guaranteed to be safe. Therefore, Footsteps Bangladesh has stepped up to help mitigate this problem.”

Joining the installation function, Gulshan Society Zone One Convener Ms. Afsha Maizuddin said, “Often people of old age visit places like parks and suffer from thirst due to lack of drinking water. But Alhamdulillah, people of young age have stepped up in order to solve this problem and it deserves compliments. ”

“The system is composed of water filters that ensure continuous supply of pure water, catering to a large number of visitors and pedestrians around that area,” Shah Rafayat added.

It was inaugurated in the presence of members of Gulshan Society. All of them, as well as park visitors, expressed satisfaction upon hearing the purpose of this initiative. The Vice-President of Gulshan Society, Professor Dr. M.A. Hashem said, “People usually do not come up with such noble initiatives, but I’m happy a young group of students managed to do so. And we all shall extend our support as long as initiatives like these continue for the benefit of people.”

After installation, everyone seemed to flock around the system to quench their thirst, starting from small school-going kids to elderly people. It was evident of how much people need water when they’re outside and how infeasible it might be to carry water every time.

The effects are seen especially during times of heat. But trends like these can help innumerable people through its charitable functioning. Gulshan Society Zone One member Kazi Shahnaz had similar thoughts, “People have a right to access safe drinking water, regardless of their social status and class. Social activities like these are important to address these necessities and benefit people’s lives overall.”

The starting step to the mission of Footsteps in this regard is important to create trends not only in the field of water resource management but also taking social steps to make our society a better place to live in, Kazi Shahnaz added.