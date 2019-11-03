England win toss, bat again in New Zealand T20

WELLINGTON, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England won the toss and put New

Zealand in to bat in the second Twenty20 international in the five-match

series in Wellington on Sunday.

“We want to re-enforce what we did the other day when we managed to

restrict New Zealand to a fairly reasonable case,” England captain Eoin

Morgan said.

Morgan also won the toss in the first match in Christchurch on Friday which

England won by seven wickets when they easily chased down New Zealand’s 154-

run target in 18.3 overs. Both sides have made one change with 22-year-old

quick Saqib Mahmood replacing Tom Curran to make his debut for England while

New Zealand have replaced Scott Kuggeleijn with Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee said the inclusion of the big-hitting

Neesham should strengthen the hosts batting line up.

“Hopefully we can get a good score on the board and defend it,” he said.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Siefert, Colin de Grandhomme,

Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

(capt), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam

Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib

Mahmood, Pat Brown.

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Ash Mehrotra (NZL)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)