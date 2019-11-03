Trump brushes off report of smugglers cutting through border wall

WASHINGTON, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on Saturday
brushed off a report of smugglers cutting through his signature wall on the
Mexican border, saying it can be “easily fixed.”
“We have a very powerful wall. But no matter how powerful, you can cut
through anything, in all fairness,” Trump told reporters in Washington prior
to his departure for New York.
“Cutting is one thing, but it’s easily fixed. One of the reasons we did it
the way we did it, it’s very easily fixed. You put the chunk back in,” the US
president said.
The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing unnamed US agents and
officials, that smuggling gangs have used readily available commercial power
tools to cut through the wall, creating gaps that people and drugs can be
moved through.
A cordless reciprocating saw that sells for as little as $100 can slice
through the wall in minutes, the Post reported.
Trump has made building a wall to stem the flow of migrants crossing into
the United States from Mexico a key plank of his presidency, but Congress has
refused to pay for its construction.