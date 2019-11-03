‘Comfort women’ film back to Japan festival

TOKYO, Nov 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A film festival in suburban Tokyo will show

a documentary on the highly controversial issue of Japan’s wartime military

brothels, organisers said Sunday after coming under fire for dropping the

movie.

The film’s screening was cancelled last week after concerns over the safety

of volunteers and objections from local officials.

But the decision was reversed after “lots of voices offering cooperation to

address our safety concerns,” a member of the organising committee told AFP,

who said the festival would increase the number of volunteers to boost

security.

The controversy over the film comes after an exhibit in central Japan was

shut down for two months earlier this year after it received threats for

displaying a statue of a wartime sex slave, and with relations between Japan

and South Korea badly frayed over wartime issues.

The documentary “Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of The Comfort Women

Issue” examines the debate over so-called “comfort women”, who were forced to

work in military brothels during World War II.

Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women — mostly from Korea, but

also other parts of Asia including China — were forced to work in the

brothels.

But some nationalists insist the women were prostitutes, claiming there is

no documented evidence that the Japanese military was ordered to recruit

women against their will.

Some of the people interviewed in the film, by Japanese-American director

Miki Dezaki, have filed suit against him, claiming they were not aware the

interviews would be used in a movie for public release.

Kawasaki City on Tokyo’s outskirts, which provided nearly half of the

festival’s budget, reportedly expressed concerns about the lawsuit in its

conversations with organisers.

Local officials however denied pressuring organisers to drop the film, with

one telling AFP they merely questioned “whether showing such a film is

appropriate”.