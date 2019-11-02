BSS, weekly Ekushey sign MoU on PM’s ten initiatives’ reporting

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 02, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and weekly Ekushey, a Chattogram-based newspaper, on publishing reports on the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Ten Special Initiatives.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad and weekly Ekushey Editor Azad Talukder signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a function at Chattogram circuit house here.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin attended the MoU singing ceremony as the chief guest.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (development) Md Nurul Alam Nizami, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Ilias Hossain, Professionals Coordination Council, Chattogram President Professor AQM Sirajul Islam, Chattogram Reporters’ Forum President Kazi Abul Mansur, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Vice-President Riaz Haider Chowdhury, Rangunia municipality Mayor Shahjahan Sikder and CCC former councilor Advocate Rehana Begum Ranu, among others, addressed the function.

Speaking on the occasion, AJM Nasir said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Ten Special Initiatives are very much time befitting so that the people can reap benefits from the initiatives. Because of the government’s sincere efforts, the country has made tremendous achievement in different social indexes including increase of literacy rate, reduction of maternal and child mortality rate and poverty alleviation, he added.

He urged the mass media to present reports on the Ten Special Initiatives as the people can get the benefits.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad urged the journalists to disseminate reports on the ten initiatives from their moral responsibilities.

He said the country has made tremendous progress in different sectors and attained international recognition for the development.

Abul Kalam Azad urged the media to portray the country’s development and progress before the new generation.

He said the PM’s Ten Special Initiatives would play a vital role to turn the country into a developed nation.

The BSS managing director said many people used to mock when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the vision of turning the country into Digital Bangladesh, but now it becomes a reality.

Turning to power generation, Azad said the country’s electricity generation capacity was 4200 megawatt in 2001 before the end of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government tenure.

But when the AL again came to power after the 2008 general election, the power generation capacity was 3200 megawatt, he said adding that power generation capacity had decreased by 1000 megawatt.

Abul Kalam Azad said presently there is almost no load-shading in the country.

At the outset, BSS Special Correspondent and Focal Point Officer of PM’s Ten Special Initiatives Mahfuza Jasmine presented the targets and goals of the ten initiatives.

On Friday night, a discussion was arranged at weekly Ekushey office on Prime Minister’s ten initiatives.