Don’t pay heed to rumours on question leak: Dipu Moni

DHAKA, Nov 02, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said as the ministry is committed to put an end to question paper leaks, the groups spreading rumors and blackmailing people are under the surveillance of the law enforcers and intelligence agencies.

Venting such notion, she urged the people not to pay heed to such rumors as it can ruin the future of the students.

She made the remarks while talking to newsmen after visiting PM Pilot Secondary High School in Jinjira area of Keraniganj, a centre of Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations.

“Do not fall in those rumors. If you chose a wrong path for your child’s good result, it will ultimately destroy their future”, she told the attending guardians.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Senior Secretary at the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Md Sohrab Hossain, Director General of Secondary and Higher Education Directorate Prof Dr Sayed Golam Faruk, Dhaka Educational Board Chairman Md Ziaul Haque, Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land, Keraniganj Circle) Kamrul Hasan Sohel, among others, were present.