Commenting on corruption doesn’t suit BNP: Nasim

DHAKA, Nov 02, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Presidium Member and central 14-party alliance spokesman Mohammed Nasim today said making comments on corruption does not suit BNP as the country became champion in corruption for five times during BNP regime.

“When you (BNP) were in power, the country became champion in corruption for five times. Your leader Begum Khaleda Zia has been convicted in graft cases. So, making comments on corruption does not suit you,” he said.

Nasim said this while addressing a preparatory meeting of the reception committee for the Awami League’s 21st National Council at the AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Mohammed Nasim and AL Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni were earlier made convener and member secretary respectively of the committee.

Nasim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the only leader who initiated the anti-graft drives inside her own party.

On the other hand, he said, when BNP was in power, they patronized and gave shelter to corrupt people.

The AL presidium member said trials of all murder cases are being held during the tenure of the Awami League government. But when BNP was in power, trials of murder cases were not held, rather the party leaders patronized the killers, he added.

Nasim said because of their negative politics and mistakes, BNP is on the verge of ruin.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dipu Moni highlighted different activities of the reception committee.

She said more than 50 foreign guests were invited during the 20th national council of the party.

But in the 21st council, no foreign guest will be invited as they will get invitation to the next year’s birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she added.

AL leaders Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram and Advocate Qamrul Islam, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Central Working Committee Member Advocate Riazul Kabir Kawser and Dhaka City South AL General Secretary Shahe Alam Murad and lawmaker Dr Md Habibe Millat, among others, were present on the occasion.