Another accused sent to jail in Abrar killing case

DHAKA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent another accused to

jail in a case filed over murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and

Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahmuda Akhter sent SM Mahmud Setu to jail

as investigation officer (IO) and detective branch (DB) inspector

Wahiduzzaman produced him before the court after end of his four-day remand

in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jasim Uddin on October 28 placed Setu on a

four-day remand as the IO pleaded for his seven-day remand.

Detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Setu

from capital’s Bangla Motor area on October 27. DB sources said although name

of Setu was not there in the case filed over the gruesome murder, but many

accused have taken his name in their confessional statements.

BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body

of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at

around 6.30 am.

Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.