Another accused sent to jail in Abrar killing case

DHAKA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent another accused to
jail in a case filed over murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and
Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahmuda Akhter sent SM Mahmud Setu to jail
as investigation officer (IO) and detective branch (DB) inspector
Wahiduzzaman produced him before the court after end of his four-day remand
in the case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jasim Uddin on October 28 placed Setu on a
four-day remand as the IO pleaded for his seven-day remand.
Detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Setu
from capital’s Bangla Motor area on October 27. DB sources said although name
of Setu was not there in the case filed over the gruesome murder, but many
accused have taken his name in their confessional statements.
BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body
of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at
around 6.30 am.
Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.