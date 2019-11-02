Bangabandhu, Bangamata U-17 National Gold Cup finals tomorrow

DHAKA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS)- Both the finals of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (boys’) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa

Mujib (girls’) National Gold Cup Football Tournament will be held tomorrow

(Sunday) at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in

city’s Kamalapur area.

Manikganj district will take on Faridpur district in the boys’ division

final that kicks off at 3 pm, following the girls’ division final match

between Tangail and Kishorganj districts at 2 pm at the same venue.

Youth and Sports Secretary Akter Hossain is expected to be present as the

chief guest in the final and distribute the prizes.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joinul Bari will preside over the

prize distribution ceremony.

Earlier, in the boys’ division matches, Faridpur District knocked out

Narayanganj district by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal while last year’s

runners-up Manikganj district defeated Rajbari district by 4-0 goals in the

second semis.

While Kishorganj district confirmed their tickets for the final when they

beat Narayanganj district by 2-1 goals in the tie-breaker after the

regulation time ended in a goalless draw in the girls’ group first semifinal.

In the girls’ division second semifinal match, Tangail district booked

their spot in final by beating Narsingdi district by a solitary goal.