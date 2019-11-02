Bangabandhu, Bangamata U-17 National Gold Cup finals tomorrow

DHAKA, Nov 2, 2019 (BSS)- Both the finals of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (boys’) and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa
Mujib (girls’) National Gold Cup Football Tournament will be held tomorrow
(Sunday) at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in
city’s Kamalapur area.
Manikganj district will take on Faridpur district in the boys’ division
final that kicks off at 3 pm, following the girls’ division final match
between Tangail and Kishorganj districts at 2 pm at the same venue.
Youth and Sports Secretary Akter Hossain is expected to be present as the
chief guest in the final and distribute the prizes.
Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joinul Bari will preside over the
prize distribution ceremony.
Earlier, in the boys’ division matches, Faridpur District knocked out
Narayanganj district by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal while last year’s
runners-up Manikganj district defeated Rajbari district by 4-0 goals in the
second semis.
While Kishorganj district confirmed their tickets for the final when they
beat Narayanganj district by 2-1 goals in the tie-breaker after the
regulation time ended in a goalless draw in the girls’ group first semifinal.
In the girls’ division second semifinal match, Tangail district booked
their spot in final by beating Narsingdi district by a solitary goal.